Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $8,131.98 and $3.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
About Kush Finance
Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance.
