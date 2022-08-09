L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $232.79. 23,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,980. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

