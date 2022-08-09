Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,638 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.65. 6,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,250. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

