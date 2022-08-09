Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LH opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

