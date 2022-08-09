Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LIFZF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

