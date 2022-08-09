Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $936,887.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $936,887.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,885.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00066465 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.