Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Largo to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Up 1.9 %

LGO stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Largo has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $477.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Largo by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 133.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGO. CIBC downgraded Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.