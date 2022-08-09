Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Largo to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Largo Stock Up 1.9 %
LGO stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Largo has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $477.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGO. CIBC downgraded Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo (LGO)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.