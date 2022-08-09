Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEA traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 163.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

