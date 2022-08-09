Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

