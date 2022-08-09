Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Lemonade Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of LMND opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
