Lethean One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $117,952.77 and $49.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.36 or 0.07350581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00157233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00255851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00681585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00581380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

