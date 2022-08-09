Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,258 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $413.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

