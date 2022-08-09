Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

