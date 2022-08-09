Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,775,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

