Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,030. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

