Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,064. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.
