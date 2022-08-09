Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 152,774 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.
