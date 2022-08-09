Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. 56,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,021. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

