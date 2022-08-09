Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.74 and last traded at $105.33. 186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5,544.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.