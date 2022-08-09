Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,658.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $5,658.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

