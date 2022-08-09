Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

