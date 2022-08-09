LiquidApps Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $150.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 123.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00068657 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

