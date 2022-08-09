Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $1.11

Liquity (LQTY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $89.03 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,202,975 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
