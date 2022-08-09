Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $1.11

Liquity (LQTY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $89.03 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,202,975 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

