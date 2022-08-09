Litecoin Price Reaches $59.00 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $413.97 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $59.00 or 0.00255365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,904,694 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

