LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.