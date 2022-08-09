Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,666,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.