Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Down 4.9%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 284,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Logiq Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

