Lossless Price Tops $0.22 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $371,972.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

