Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after buying an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.24 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

