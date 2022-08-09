Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 11,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 95,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$143.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

