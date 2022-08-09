LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,451 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 190,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,756. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

