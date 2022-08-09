LWM Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMVM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 14,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,087. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.