LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 218,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.