LWM Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. 544,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,196,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.