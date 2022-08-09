LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $232,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The stock has a market cap of $249.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

