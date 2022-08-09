LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. 23,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.