Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 51451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.