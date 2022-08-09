Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 51451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

About Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 147,639 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 367,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

