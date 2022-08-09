Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

MLVF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,394. The company has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

