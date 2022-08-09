MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

MannKind Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

