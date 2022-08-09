Maple (MPL) Price Hits $16.45 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $72.67 million and $3.84 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $16.45 or 0.00070327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

