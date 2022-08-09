Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.56. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 99,306 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

