Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. 51,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,302. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

