Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

