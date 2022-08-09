Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Markel worth $60,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,185.49. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,293.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.07. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

