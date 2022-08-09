Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Up 1.6 %

Markel stock opened at $1,186.76 on Friday. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,293.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,330.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Markel will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

