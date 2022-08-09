MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

