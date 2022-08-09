MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

