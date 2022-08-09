Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,574. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

