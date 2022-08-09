Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.42% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $292,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Barclays began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.