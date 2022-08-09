Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VAC stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
