Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $766,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 123.6% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 895,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 495,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

