Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance
MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
Read More
